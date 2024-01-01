Full job description

Join the Havenwoods Team! Seeking our Next Villard Avenue BID #19 Manager

Annual Salary: Starting at $52,000.00, (comprehensive health insurance, 401k).

Salaried position 40 hours per week

Job Function: Provide day-to-day management of BID 19 working in association with all city departments, agencies and service providers. The Manager will ensure that the BID Operating Plan is delivered in a professional, transparent and cost effective manner.

Administrative Duties:

· Oversee all of the necessary contracts or city services to maintain a safe and clean environment within the BID, including, but not limited to, sanitation, landscape maintenance.

· Act as main company point of contact for stakeholders and partners.

· Effectively manage programs of work identified within the BID Operating Plan ensuring that interdependencies are identified and work is undertaken to appropriate time, cost and quality with available resources

· Attend all BID 19 Board and committee meetings

Marketing and Promotion Duties:

· Will market our business incentive programs

· Will coordinate Vibes on Villard concerts series and the Annual BID meeting.

Preferred Skills and Experience

· Bachelor's degree

· Demonstrated leadership skills

· Event planning and management

· Proficient on Microsoft Office based and project management applications.

· Valid drivers’ license and transportation vehicle.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT: Work involves sedentary to light work in an office setting, out in the community or at project locations. There is occasional needs to stand, stoop, walk, sit, lift objects (up to 50 pounds), and perform similar other actions during the course of the workday.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: From $52,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Day shift

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

COVID-19 considerations:

Mask wearing is optional

Ability to commute/relocate:

Milwaukee, WI 53218: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Experience:

Management: 1 year (Preferred)

event planning: 1 year (Preferred)

Willingness to travel:

25% (Preferred)

Work Location: One location